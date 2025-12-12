Hicksville High School announces Class of 2026 valedictorian and salutatorian

Hicksville High School is proud to announce the top two students for the Class of 2026. Congratulations to valedictorian Ian Kim and salutatorian Kapish Pharma. Both have contributed significantly inside and outside of their school community.

Kim has earned an exceptional GPA of 104.67. By the end of this year, he will have completed 14 AP classes and has already scored a 5 on all 12 AP exams taken. He achieved a perfect ACT score on his first attempt, is a National Merit Semifinalist and has participated in prestigious research programs, including the Garcia Research Program and Columbia SHAPE, where he conducted original research in hydrogen fuel cells and biomedical engineering.