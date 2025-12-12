Hicksville High School announces Class of 2026 valedictorian and salutatorian

Hicksville High School is proud to announce the top two students for the Class of 2026. Congratulations to valedictorian Ian Kim and salutatorian Kapish Pharma. Both have contributed significantly inside and outside of their school community.
Kim has earned an exceptional GPA of 104.67. By the end of this year, he will have completed 14 AP classes and has already scored a 5 on all 12 AP exams taken. He achieved a perfect ACT score on his first attempt, is a National Merit Semifinalist and has participated in prestigious research programs, including the Garcia Research Program and Columbia SHAPE, where he conducted original research in hydrogen fuel cells and biomedical engineering.
Kim’s leadership and service extend far beyond the classroom. As president of NexGen Inspires, he has helped introduce young children across Nassau County to science through hands-on learning. His dedication to community service includes volunteering as a tour guide at the Cradle of Aviation Museum and participating in mission trips to Nicaragua and the Philippines. At Hicksville High School, he leads as captain of the Science Olympiad team, president of the Science Honor Society, vice president of the Math Honor Society and is a committed member of the marching and jazz bands.
Pharma, known for his humility, kindness and quiet confidence, stands out as a dedicated scholar in the district’s double-accelerated STEM Program. With a GPA of 104.0286, his success reaches across 27 AP, honors and college-level courses, including advanced linear algebra and biochemistry.
Pharma is a well-rounded student whose extracurricular involvement reflects both passion and purpose. He interned at a pulmonologist’s office, gaining firsthand medical experience, and serves as a Natural Helper to support new students. His contributions extend to the Science Olympiad A-Team, the marching band, as well as the soccer and tennis teams, earning Scholar Athlete recognition. As lead volunteer at his temple, he guides youth programs and fosters community through service and cultural pride.