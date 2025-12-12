Hicksville Water District commissioners honored by chamber of commerce

The Hicksville Water District announced that Chairman Nicholas Brigandi and Commissioner William Schuckmann were recently awarded the prestigious Community Service Award by the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce. This award is given to members of the Hicksville community who impact the lives of their neighbors through community service initiatives. Both Commissioners are lifelong Hicksville residents and have served their community in various roles for decades.

A Hicksville Water District commissioner since 1980, Brigandi has overseen more than 40 years’ worth of projects and infrastructure advancements that have helped the district remain ahead of the curve when it comes to water service. He is a community council director as well as a member of the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, Sons of Italy, Knights of Columbus and Kiwanis Club. Additionally, Brigandi has been Sergeant of Arms of the Hicksville Fire Department, where he has served as a volunteer firefighter with Engine Company #7. He has been on the Department’s Finance Committee, Welfare Committee and Labor Day Parade and Drill Committee, on which he served as chairman. He is also past-president and a trustee of the Volunteer Exempt Benevolent Association.