Hicksville Water District commissioners honored by chamber of commerce

The Hicksville Water District announced that Chairman Nicholas Brigandi and Commissioner William Schuckmann were recently awarded the prestigious Community Service Award by the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce. This award is given to members of the Hicksville community who impact the lives of their neighbors through community service initiatives. Both Commissioners are lifelong Hicksville residents and have served their community in various roles for decades.
A Hicksville Water District commissioner since 1980, Brigandi has overseen more than 40 years’ worth of projects and infrastructure advancements that have helped the district remain ahead of the curve when it comes to water service. He is a community council director as well as a member of the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, Sons of Italy, Knights of Columbus and Kiwanis Club. Additionally, Brigandi has been Sergeant of Arms of the Hicksville Fire Department, where he has served as a volunteer firefighter with Engine Company #7. He has been on the Department’s Finance Committee, Welfare Committee and Labor Day Parade and Drill Committee, on which he served as chairman. He is also past-president and a trustee of the Volunteer Exempt Benevolent Association.
“I have been proud to call Hicksville my home my entire life,” Brigandi said. “This community has given me so much, and it is incredibly important to me that I give back. I am grateful to the chamber for this honor and I look forward to continuing to serve the Hicksville community however I can.”
Schuckmann has worked at just about every level possible during his five decades with the Hicksville Water District. He began as a laborer in the 1970s, rising up the ranks all the way to Superintendent in 1998 before retiring in 2010 and being elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2014. Outside of the district, he has been a member of the Hicksville Volunteer Fire Department for over 50 years, serving as company lieutenant, captain, assistant chief, chief and fire commissioner. He has also been fundamental in fundraising for the Hicksville community, assisting in local charity golf outings and raising funds for various community nonprofit organizations and local families in need through the Hicksville Boys and Girls Club. Schuckmann has served on the Board of Directors of the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce and is on the Board of Directors of the Hicksville-Jericho Rotary Club, for which he previously served as president in 2001 and 2006. Schuckmann also received the Rotary Club’s Paul Harris Award in 2022, marking the second time he received the honor.
“Serving the Hicksville community is one of my life’s great passions,” Schuckmann said. “I have dedicated much of my life to improving the lives of my neighbors however possible and I thank the Chamber for their appreciation of my efforts. Hicksville means the world to me, and I plan to further give back to this community for many years to come.”