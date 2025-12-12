Locust Valley students embrace the holiday season

Members of the Locust Valley High School’s Italian Club joined with the Pre-Health Club and Hispanic Heritage Club, as well as middle schoolers, to use their creativity for a good cause.
Locust Valley Central School District
Locust Valley Middle School and Locust Valley High School students worked after school to create “Get Well” cards for children in local hospitals.
On Dec. 4, Students hoped to inspire these children with messages of hope, admiring their perseverance and strength.
The high school’s Pre-Health Club, Italian Club, Hispanic Club, Italian Honor Society members, as well as the middle school seventh-grade basketball team, joined forces to work with the Cards for Hospitalized Kids nonprofit group to spread joy and hope through the uplifting, homemade cards.