Mineola learners create greeting card kits to support local food pantries

Seventh and eighth grade members of Mineola’s National Junior Art Honor Society gathered recently to design and assemble handcrafted greeting card kits that will be sold to benefit local food pantries.

Seventh and eighth-grade members of Mineola Public School’s National Junior Art Honor Society gathered recently at Mineola Middle School for a special workshop dedicated to service through creativity.

During the session, students designed and assembled handcrafted greeting card kits that will be sold at upcoming school and community events.