Mineola learners create greeting card kits to support local food pantries
Seventh and eighth grade members of Mineola’s National Junior Art Honor Society gathered recently to design and assemble handcrafted greeting card kits that will be sold to benefit local food pantries.
Photo provided by Mineola School District
Seventh and eighth-grade members of Mineola Public School’s National Junior Art Honor Society gathered recently at Mineola Middle School for a special workshop dedicated to service through creativity.
During the session, students designed and assembled handcrafted greeting card kits that will be sold at upcoming school and community events.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will directly benefit local food pantries, reinforcing the district’s mission of using artistic talent to make a positive impact.
Art teachers Andrea Antonelli and Janine Lapertosa praised the learners for their dedication, noting that the project highlights both their artistic skill and their commitment to helping others.