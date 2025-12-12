Quantcast
Mineola
Charity

Mineola learners create greeting card kits to support local food pantries

Photo provided by Mineola School District

Seventh and eighth-grade members of Mineola Public School’s National Junior Art Honor Society gathered recently at Mineola Middle School for a special workshop dedicated to service through creativity.

During the session, students designed and assembled handcrafted greeting card kits that will be sold at upcoming school and community events.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will directly benefit local food pantries, reinforcing the district’s mission of using artistic talent to make a positive impact.

Art teachers Andrea Antonelli and Janine Lapertosa praised the learners for their dedication, noting that the project highlights both their artistic skill and their commitment to helping others.

