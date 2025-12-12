Seaford’s young scientists investigate and inform

Seaford Middle School’s revamped science fair featured 116 projects on display during an evening science fair on Dec. 4. Seventh graders and their families were invited to walk around the gymnasium and check out the posterboard presentations that showcased the results of meaningful scientific inquiry.
Previously open to any interested student in the school, this year the science fair was included as part of the seventh-grade curriculum. Teachers Sarah Brand and Roseann Zeblisky tasked students with completing a project that followed the scientific method. The topic of study was up to the students, as Brand and Zeblisky encouraged young researchers to follow their passions.
“We want to give them the opportunity to feel like scientists and choose something of interest to them,” Zeblisky said. “Our goal is to inspire them in science and nurture their curiosities.”
Students could work independently or with a partner. They completed experiments at home, but had time during their science classes to get guidance and support from their teachers, as well as to work on their posterboard displays.
“The students were so excited,” Brand said. “They’ve got to take ownership of their projects and produce work they can be proud of.”
There was a wide variety of topics, with technology and microbiology being among the concepts most explored. They tested the melting speeds of chocolate and different frozen foods, explored the bounce of tennis balls at various temperatures, and looked at the effects of playing video games on eyesight.
This year’s winners were:
Red Team: First Place – John Egan (Is Your Internet Browser Scamming You?); Second Place – Kevin Whidden (Bacteria on Ice); Third Place – Keith Kern and Carlo Valerio (Food Fight); Honorable Mentions – Callen Curry (Air Ball), Ava Scopinich and Angelica Malone (Hot Cups).
Blue Team: First Place – Parker Matulewicz and Samantha Kelly (Bioplastic vs. Plastics); Second Place – Logan Siegel and Michael Saracco (Popcorn Mania); Third Place – Angela O’Brien (The Great Cheese Melt); Honorable Mentions – Nicholas Guercio (Running Surface vs. Speed), Michael DeStefano (The Rusty Nail).