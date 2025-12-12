Seaford’s young scientists investigate and inform

Seaford Middle School’s revamped science fair featured 116 projects on display during an evening science fair on Dec. 4. Seventh graders and their families were invited to walk around the gymnasium and check out the posterboard presentations that showcased the results of meaningful scientific inquiry.

Previously open to any interested student in the school, this year the science fair was included as part of the seventh-grade curriculum. Teachers Sarah Brand and Roseann Zeblisky tasked students with completing a project that followed the scientific method. The topic of study was up to the students, as Brand and Zeblisky encouraged young researchers to follow their passions.