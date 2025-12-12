Spin, create and celebrate at the Mid Island Y JCC Chanukah Fair

To kick off the week-long celebration of Chanukah, the Mid Island Y JCC will host a festive Chanukah Fair for the entire community to attend.
The fair will feature hands-on activities for all ages, including Chanukah-themed crafts, STEM projects, “Donuts for Healing” which fundraises to support Nova survivors, and the exciting World Series of Dreidel competition for children ages 4-12.
Admission is with a donation to the upcoming MLK Baby Blessing event, supporting the JCC’s community service initiatives.
The fair will be held on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the Mid-Island Y JCC at 45 Manetto Hill Road, Plainview, NY in room 203.
The Chanukah Fair serves as a joyful kickoff to the holiday season, offering meaningful opportunities for families to celebrate Chanukah together. This event blends tradition, creativity, and community spirit. The Chanukah Fair is also a way to help the community, with the donations that will help support the Mid-Island Y JCC’s MLK Day “Baby Blessings” initiative and families with children under 3 struggling with economic challenges. Overall, this event reinforces the JCC’s mission to bring the community together through celebration, service, and shared Jewish values.
Local families and community members are invited to enjoy a festive afternoon of celebration and connection. Mid Island Y JCC staff and volunteers will be on-site, ensuring a welcoming experience and supporting participants throughout the event.