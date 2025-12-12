Women’s Club of Farmingdale bringing the spirit of Christmas to the local community

For over a dozen years, the Women’s Club of Farmingdale Welfare Committee, chaired by Rosemary Emigholz, has collected books, blankets, stuffed animals, small toys, mittens, socks, scarves and personal hygiene items, wrapped them in colorful holiday gift bags and donated them to the children in residence at the Madonna Heights Homeless Shelter in Dix Hills in time for the holidays.

The variety of the gifted items changes each year according to the needs of the shelter. This year, on Dec. 8, the club donated age-specific toys to make the holidays special for 18 children currently in residence. In addition, club member Joanne Restivo and her granddaughter, Anna, donated a box of gently used items, including clothes, shoes, puzzles and a stroller. Program Supervisor for Parenting, Jodette, received members warmly and was extremely grateful for all the donations.