Women’s Club of Farmingdale bringing the spirit of Christmas to the local community

For over a dozen years, the Women’s Club of Farmingdale Welfare Committee, chaired by Rosemary Emigholz, has collected books, blankets, stuffed animals, small toys, mittens, socks, scarves and personal hygiene items, wrapped them in colorful holiday gift bags and donated them to the children in residence at the Madonna Heights Homeless Shelter in Dix Hills in time for the holidays.
The variety of the gifted items changes each year according to the needs of the shelter. This year, on Dec. 8, the club donated age-specific toys to make the holidays special for 18 children currently in residence. In addition, club member Joanne Restivo and her granddaughter, Anna, donated a box of gently used items, including clothes, shoes, puzzles and a stroller. Program Supervisor for Parenting, Jodette, received members warmly and was extremely grateful for all the donations.
On Dec. 9, members of the club and members of the library’s CASE program sorted and packed grocery bags filled with food staples for local school district students to address food insecurity when schools are closed. This program, aptly named “Shut the Door on Hunger,” has been a WCF Community Impact Program for about two years.
On Dec. 10, club Welfare Committee chair Rosemary Emigholz and her committee Anna Ievolo and Judy Vilas, together with president Lynda Leoni, made a visit to Epic House in Farmingdale to bring the current 10 adult special needs residents homemade chocolates and cookies and small, soft comfort toys to make the holiday season special for them.
On Dec. 4, at the Milleridge Inn, the club held its annual Christmas party hosted by the December Lunch Committee: Val Thieke, Ingrid Hernandez and Rosemary Trudden. Members and guests enjoyed a delicious lunch surrounded by beautiful holiday decorations. Members Lynne Cahill, Rosemary Emigholz and Fran Rotondo led the guests in singing traditional Christmas carols. Plans were finalized for several upcoming community holiday programs.
On Nov. 16, the Women’s Club of Farmingdale held a Music Bingo Fundraiser at Patrizia’s in Hicksville. Organized by club second vice president Debbie Podolski and her committee: Angie Dunlop, Rosemary Emigholz, Anna Ievolo, Linda Kreussling, president Lynda Leone, Lorraine Stanton, Patti Starkie, Therese Rudden, and Judith Vazquez, the event featured over 70 guests with many winners of beautiful raffle baskets, grand prizes and 50/50, as well as prizes for bingo winners.