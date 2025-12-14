First snow storm of season exceeds forecast on Long Island

The first snow storm exceeded the weekend forecast when it blanketed parts of Long Island in 8.5 inches of the white stuff — nearly double the accumulation that experts predicted.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Nassau and Suffolk counties, which experienced the highest accumulations in the New York Metro area, with Commack seeing the most snow. NWS had forecast that up to five inches was originally expected.
“Travelers are advised to use caution for areas of black ice through the Monday morning commute,” Upton-based NWS meteorologists said in the advisory. “Temps will drop well down into the teens [Sunday night], with any moisture or slush on untreated surfaces quickly refreezing after sundown.”
Wind gusts up to 40 mph may bring down additional snow-laden tree branches through the overnight, with isolated power outages possible, experts added. The weather has triggered many local schools to have a late start Monday as the cleanup continues.
“In addition, wind chills will fall to around zero for the [region], and as low as 8 below zero across the interior tonight into Monday morning,” NWas stated. “At these temperatures, frostbite can occur in as little as a half hour on unprotected skin.”
Snow flurries are expected Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to be between 25 and 30 overnight and remain in the 20s Sunday with wind chills in the teens. Temps are forecast to stay below freezing until Wednesday.
Here are the snow totals, according to NWS:
Suffolk County
Commack 8.5 in
Dix Hills 8.3 in
Center Moriches 8.2 in
East Northport 8.2 in
East Patchogue 8.1 in
Shirley Airport 8.1 in
Huntington Station 8.0 in
Remsenburg-Speonk 8.0 in
East Northport 8.0 in
Saint James 7.8 in
North Patchogue 7.5 in
Bohemia 7.5 in
Bellport 7.5 in
Islip 7.3 in
Bohemia 7.3 in
Upton 7.3 in
Sayville 7.1 in
Centerport 7.0 in
Smithtown 7.0 in
Islandia 7.0 in
Hauppauge 7.0 in
Blue Point 7.0 in
Center Moriches 7.0 in
Stony Brook 6.7 in
East Islip 6.5 in
Medford 6.5 in
Nesconset 6.5 in
Deer Park 6.5 in
Lindenhurst 6.5 in
Ridge 6.4 in
Northport 6.3 in
North Babylon 6.3 in
Babylon 6.2 in
Centereach 6.2 in
Sayville 6.1 in
Copiague 6.0 in
Calverton 6.0 in
Mount Sinai 6.0 in
Islip Airport 5.8 in
Sag Harbor 5.8 in
Miller Place 5.5 in
Poquott 5.3 in
East Quogue 5.1 in
Islip Terrace 5.0 in
Riverhead 4.8 in
Jamesport 4.8 in
Orient 4.0 in
Mattituck 3.3 in
Nassau County
Farmingdale 8.0 in
Plainedge 8.0 in
Upper Brookville 7.9 in
Elmont 7.2 in
Levittown 7.2 in
Glen Cove 7.0 in
Levittown 7.0 in
East Massapequa 7.0 in
Jericho 7.0 in
Bethpage 7.0 in
Levittown 6.5 in
Sea Cliff 6.5 in
Glen Cove 6.4 in
West Hempstead 6.2 in
Bellmore 6.2 in
Merrick 6.2 in
Bellmore 6.2 in
East Williston 6.1 in
Merrick 6.1 in
Manhasset Hills 5.8 in
South Massapequa 5.8 in
Hicksville 5.5 in
Plainview 5.3 in
Malverne 5.2 in
Centre Island 4.0 in
East Norwich 3.8 in