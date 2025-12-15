Council Member Liu brings Great Neck South High School students to the Atria for some holiday cheer

North Hempstead Council Member Christine Liu (R.) helped to bring holiday cheer to residents of the Atria in Great Neck.

At the invitation of North Hempstead Council Member Christine Liu, students from Great Neck South High School visited the Atria in Great Neck to perform holiday music for the senior residents.

The talented students performed classic Christmas and Chanukah songs, leaving everyone tapping their feet, swaying to the beat and enjoying warm holiday memories.