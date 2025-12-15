Council Member Liu brings Great Neck South High School students to the Atria for some holiday cheer

At the invitation of North Hempstead Council Member Christine Liu, students from Great Neck South High School visited the Atria in Great Neck to perform holiday music for the senior residents.
The talented students performed classic Christmas and Chanukah songs, leaving everyone tapping their feet, swaying to the beat and enjoying warm holiday memories.
“It is heartwarming to see our younger generation give of their time, energy, and talent to our seniors,” Liu said. “The holidays can be a difficult time for our senior
population, but these students did a remarkable job as they filled the room with uplifting music, beautiful smiles, and lots of holiday cheer.”
She added that moments like these help build a more connected and compassionate community for all generations.
Adding even more excitement, one student wowed the crowd with a playful juggling performance, complete with rubber chickens and all, sparking giggles and cheers from both residents and staff.
Liu thanked Janine Robinson, South High vocal music director, piano and theory teacher, assistant principal Adam Hopkins and Great Neck South High School for
accepting her invitation and creating such a joyful, festive, and memorable holiday experience that lifted everyone’s spirits.