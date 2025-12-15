Quantcast
Great Neck
Students host dance party for Jamaica

Students at the fundraising event
Photo provided by Amy Briskin

Abigail Podwall, a Junior at Great Neck North High School and Christos Raptis, a Junior at New Hyde Park Memorial, helped to create a Dance Party for Jamaica to support Northwell Global Health Initiative with its hurricane relief program.

They partnered with Natasha Neary, a popular gym instructor and Broadway dancer from Jamaica, and DJ Funk, her son, to have a dance party. Neary is also a talented artist who auctioned and raffled her artwork with proceeds going to the hurricane relief.

About 100 students attended and the group raised almost $7,000. The event took place on Dec. 14 at Temple Beth El in Great Neck from 12-1:30 p.m. The students worked hard to get the word out to their friends and classmates to come have fun, while supporting a very good cause.

People came to hear great music, eat pizza and dance–all for a meaningful purpose.

Abigail Podwall and Christos Raptis organized the event Photo provided by Amy Briskin

