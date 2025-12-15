Students host dance party for Jamaica

Abigail Podwall, a Junior at Great Neck North High School and Christos Raptis, a Junior at New Hyde Park Memorial, helped to create a Dance Party for Jamaica to support Northwell Global Health Initiative with its hurricane relief program.

They partnered with Natasha Neary, a popular gym instructor and Broadway dancer from Jamaica, and DJ Funk, her son, to have a dance party. Neary is also a talented artist who auctioned and raffled her artwork with proceeds going to the hurricane relief.