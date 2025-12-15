Great Neck Teachers Association delivers books and fun to kindergarteners

Every Kindergarten student in the district received a special gift bag from the Great Neck Teachers Association, distributed by GNTA mascot Gatsby the Giraffe.
Gatsby and members of the GNTA’s Social Committee visited Kindergarten classes last month to distribute blue tote bags with copies of the picture book “Giraffes Can’t Dance” by author Giles Andreae and illustrator Guy Parker-Rees.
Gatsby and the students even enjoyed a mini dance party during his visit.
The GNTA Social Committee organized this effort to celebrate students beginning their formal education in the Great Neck Public Schools. The school district thanked GNTA for supporting a strong start to the school year for our young learners.