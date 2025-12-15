Great Neck Teachers Association delivers books and fun to kindergarteners

The Great Neck Teachers Association provided books to every kindergarten student.

Every Kindergarten student in the district received a special gift bag from the Great Neck Teachers Association, distributed by GNTA mascot Gatsby the Giraffe.

Gatsby and members of the GNTA’s Social Committee visited Kindergarten classes last month to distribute blue tote bags with copies of the picture book “Giraffes Can’t Dance” by author Giles Andreae and illustrator Guy Parker-Rees.