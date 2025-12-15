Shelter Rock students explore the David Conklin House

First-grade students from Shelter Rock Elementary School recently visited the David Conklin House in Huntington as part of their social studies curriculum, trading their classroom for a hands-on history lesson.
The trip focused on helping students understand how families lived in the past compared with family life today. By touring the historic home, students were able to observe features of an older household and discuss how daily routines, living spaces and family roles have changed over time.
The David Conklin House is a historic home in Huntington that reflects the area’s early residential life and has been preserved as a reminder of the community’s past. Over the years, the house has been maintained to showcase how families once lived, offering insight into everyday life from an earlier time. Today, the David Conklin House is used as an educational resource, welcoming students and visitors for tours and programs that connect local history to classroom learning. Through these visits, the house continues to serve the community by helping new generations better understand and appreciate Huntington’s historical roots.