Shelter Rock students explore the David Conklin House

First-grade students from Shelter Rock Elementary School recently visited the David Conklin House in Huntington as part of their social studies curriculum, trading their classroom for a hands-on history lesson.

The trip focused on helping students understand how families lived in the past compared with family life today. By touring the historic home, students were able to observe features of an older household and discuss how daily routines, living spaces and family roles have changed over time.