New Hyde Park

Great Neck South High School shines in Cultural Heritage Night

Great Neck South High School students shone on stage for the annual Cultural Heritage Night.
Great Neck South High School brought the world to its stage during its annual Cultural Heritage Night.

Dancers, musicians and presenters spent months rehearsing for the lively showcase, which celebrated a diversity of cultures through various beautiful performances.

The GNPS/TV student crew filmed the event, which will air on GNPS/TV in January, giving audiences another chance to enjoy the global celebration and cheer on students sharing traditions from around globe.

