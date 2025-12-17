Holidays take over the halls at Gardiners Avenue Elementary School in Levittown

The holiday season has arrived at Gardiners Avenue Elementary School in the Levittown School District, bringing decorated halls, gift shopping and a festive spirit to the building.
A walk through the halls of Gardiners Avenue is a winter wonderland experience, as each class worked collaboratively to decorate their doorways, generating creative ideas such as snowflakes made of plastic cups or showcasing the whole class in a giant snow globe.
Organized by the PTA, students throughout the building had the opportunity to shop at the annual holiday boutique, where they acquired gifts for their loved ones. Various festive events will take place before the holiday break, including a gingerbread house building activity for kindergartners and their parents.