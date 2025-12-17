Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Levittown
Community Events

Holidays take over the halls at Gardiners Avenue Elementary School in Levittown

Gardiners Avenue Elementary School is a winter wonderland as all classroom doorways are decorated for the holiday season.
Gardiners Avenue Elementary School is a winter wonderland as all classroom doorways are decorated for the holiday season.
Photo provided by Levittown Public Schools

The holiday season has arrived at Gardiners Avenue Elementary School in the Levittown School District, bringing decorated halls, gift shopping and a festive spirit to the building.

A walk through the halls of Gardiners Avenue is a winter wonderland experience, as each class worked collaboratively to decorate their doorways, generating creative ideas such as snowflakes made of plastic cups or showcasing the whole class in a giant snow globe.

Organized by the PTA, students throughout the building had the opportunity to shop at the annual holiday boutique, where they acquired gifts for their loved ones. Various festive events will take place before the holiday break, including a gingerbread house building activity for kindergartners and their parents.

Characters from “Peanuts” lined the halls.
Characters from “Peanuts” lined the halls. Photo provided by Levittown Public Schools

About the Author

More Levittown News

More from our Sister Sites