Tons of giving for Massapequa elementary toy drive

It was another successful year for the holiday toy drive at Birch Lane Elementary School in the Massapequa School District, a charitable tradition that has spanned about two decades. The student council hosted this year’s drive, collecting more than 300 toys for the John Theissen Children’s Foundation.

During the two-week collection, which ended on Dec. 16, student council members served as elves, picking up donated toys each morning from Birch Lane’s classrooms.