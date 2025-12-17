Tons of giving for Massapequa elementary toy drive

It was another successful year for the holiday toy drive at Birch Lane Elementary School in the Massapequa School District, a charitable tradition that has spanned about two decades. The student council hosted this year’s drive, collecting more than 300 toys for the John Theissen Children’s Foundation.
During the two-week collection, which ended on Dec. 16, student council members served as elves, picking up donated toys each morning from Birch Lane’s classrooms.
Teachers left festive bags outside of their rooms with any new, unwrapped toys children brought in that day. When the collection ended, student leaders counted and sorted the donations.
“The school did really well,” fifth grader Lochlan Farley said. “More people will now have the joy of getting toys.”
The John Theissen Children’s Foundation, based in Wantagh, gives the toys to sick and underprivileged children across Long Island. Fifth grader Kaiylnn Pogan, thinking about Christmas morning when she unwraps presents, wants to ensure that every child gets that same experience, as was thrilled that her Birch Lane peers were so generous.
“It feels good because we’re helping people who are in need,” she said.
The student council is led by advisers Meghan Reedy and Allison Rifkin.