Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Old Bethpage
Community Events

Plainview-Old Bethpage seniors commit to play college sports

By Posted on
Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School Class of 2026 student-athletes announced their future colleges.
Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School Class of 2026 student-athletes announced their future colleges.
Photo provided by the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District

Six Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School Class of 2026 student-athletes recently formalized their commitments to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.

The POB Hawks who signed to play college-level sports are:

  • Alex DeFranco, Lacrosse, Misericordia University
  • Connor Faello, Soccer, St. John’s University
  • Jake Ilardo, Lacrosse, Keiser University
  • Alex Kantrowitz, Lacrosse, Wesleyan University
  • Brett LaGallo, Baseball, LeMoyne College
  • Brooke Selmer, Soccer, SUNY-Oswego

The students marked this major milestone during a signing ceremony at Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School, celebrating the moment with family, coaches, and administrators.

“Earning the chance to play college sports is a major accomplishment for any student-athlete,” said Plainview-Old Bethpage athletic director Joseph Braico. “It requires tremendous commitment and talent. I wish these Hawks the best of luck in their future academic and athletic careers.”

Connor Faello (L.) and Brett LaGallo (R.) announcing their future schools.
Connor Faello (L.) and Brett LaGallo (R.) announcing their future schools. Photo provided by the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District

About the Author

More Old Bethpage News

More from our Sister Sites