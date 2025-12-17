Plainview-Old Bethpage seniors commit to play college sports

Six Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School Class of 2026 student-athletes recently formalized their commitments to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.
The POB Hawks who signed to play college-level sports are:
- Alex DeFranco, Lacrosse, Misericordia University
- Connor Faello, Soccer, St. John’s University
- Jake Ilardo, Lacrosse, Keiser University
- Alex Kantrowitz, Lacrosse, Wesleyan University
- Brett LaGallo, Baseball, LeMoyne College
- Brooke Selmer, Soccer, SUNY-Oswego
The students marked this major milestone during a signing ceremony at Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School, celebrating the moment with family, coaches, and administrators.
“Earning the chance to play college sports is a major accomplishment for any student-athlete,” said Plainview-Old Bethpage athletic director Joseph Braico. “It requires tremendous commitment and talent. I wish these Hawks the best of luck in their future academic and athletic careers.”