Fall athletes honored at Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education meeting

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education meeting on Dec. 16 celebrated athletic excellence as Director of Athletics Shannon McEntee recognized the remarkable achievements of fall student-athletes across all varsity sports.

The evening highlighted an unprecedented season for Oyster Bay-East Norwich athletics: eight out of 10 varsity teams earned playoff bids, including the girls’ swim team in their inaugural varsity season. The accomplishments extended beyond sheer numbers to demonstrate the depth of talent and competitive success across multiple sports.

Several teams dominated their conferences this fall. Girls soccer and girls volleyball both finished as undefeated conference champions, while girls cross-country claimed an undefeated division title. The postseason success continued with boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball all advancing to semifinal rounds in their respective tournaments.

Individual excellence shone through in multiple sports. The girls tennis team sent two competitors to county championships, while both boys and girls cross-country teams competed in county and state qualifiers. Four Oyster Bay-East Norwich athletes represented the district at the New York State Championship tournaments.

The commitment to academic achievement matched the athletic success. All 10 varsity teams earned scholar-athlete team recognition, underscoring the district’s emphasis on excellence in the classroom and on the field.

Two standout student-athletes exemplified this dual commitment. Mia Bencal, the district’s valedictorian, and Julia Milos, salutatorian, were recognized for their achievements in soccer and sailing alongside their academic excellence. Their accomplishments demonstrate that the highest levels of athletic competition can coexist with superior academic performance.

Several student-athletes earned recognition from local media outlets. Andrew Jennette received News 12’s Scholar Athlete honor in October for his volleyball achievements. Joseph Henry made headlines by surpassing 3,000 career rushing yards this fall and earned two-time Gridiron Great recognition. He was also named Newsday’s Athlete of the Week for his football accomplishments.

Five Oyster Bay-East Norwich students appeared on Newsday’s prestigious Top 50 and Top 100 Athletes to Watch lists, showcasing the depth of talent across the district’s athletic programs.

Athletes who received county and state-level honors were called forward during the meeting to receive certificates recognizing their achievements.

The celebration at the board of education meeting reflected not just a successful season but the district’s comprehensive approach to developing well-rounded students who excel in athletics, academics, and represent their community with pride.