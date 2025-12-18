Holiday giving efforts unite City Hall and Glen Cove educators

This holiday season, the spirit of giving was on full display across Glen Cove.
City Hall employees Tina Pemberton and Eileen Borer, working alongside Deasy School teachers Samantha Cavanaugh and Marci Notice D’Amico, coordinated a holiday collection to support a Deasy School family in need, helping make the season brighter.
City officials also extended sincere thanks to Allison Fletcher and the Glen Cove Teachers Association for once again collecting gift cards for our Youth Bureau kids, an effort led in partnership with Spiro Tsirkas, Executive Director of Glen Cove Youth Services and Recreation.
This collaboration is especially meaningful to Mayor Pam Panzenbeck, who spent 34 years as a teacher and continues to champion our children, families, and educators.
Different efforts, one shared purpose. Neighbors helping neighbors, and a community that truly shows up for its own.