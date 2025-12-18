Holiday giving efforts unite City Hall and Glen Cove educators

Photo provided by the City of Glen Cove Mayor’s office

A holiday collection to support a Deasy School family in need has helped make the season brighter in Glen Cove.

This holiday season, the spirit of giving was on full display across Glen Cove.

City Hall employees Tina Pemberton and Eileen Borer, working alongside Deasy School teachers Samantha Cavanaugh and Marci Notice D’Amico, coordinated a holiday collection to support a Deasy School family in need, helping make the season brighter.