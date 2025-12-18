Town of Oyster Bay honors Jericho Water District commissioner

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently honored Jericho Water District Commissioner James Asmus as he retired after nine years of exceptional service to the district and the Jericho community.
His work ethic and leadership contributed to the completion of essential projects related to emerging contaminants and the advancement of the district-wide cellular meter change-out program, Saladino said.
“For nearly a decade, James has been a steady and principled voice as within the Jericho Water District, helping safeguard one of our most vital resources. His commitment to environmental stewardship, long-term planning, and public service has left a lasting impact that will continue to benefit Jericho residents for years to come. On behalf of the entire Town of Oyster Bay, we thank Commissioner Asmus for his dedication and distinguished tenure.” said Saladino.