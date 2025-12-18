Town of Oyster Bay honors Jericho Water District commissioner

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino (third from R.) honored Jericho Water District Commissioner James Asmus (third from L.) upon his retirement.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently honored Jericho Water District Commissioner James Asmus as he retired after nine years of exceptional service to the district and the Jericho community.

His work ethic and leadership contributed to the completion of essential projects related to emerging contaminants and the advancement of the district-wide cellular meter change-out program, Saladino said.