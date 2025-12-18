Mineola fourth grade learners win Canva STEM Design Challenge

Jackson Avenue fourth graders Joanna Escaleira and Nessa Waltzer have been selected as winners in the STEM Visual Explainer category of the Canva Student Design Challenge. (L-R): Joanna Escaleira and Nessa Waltzer.

Mineola Public Schools announced that Joanna Escaleira and NessaWaltzer, fourth graders from Jackson Avenue School, have been selected as winners in the STEM Visual Explainer category of the Canva Student Design Challenge.

Their winning project, which demonstrated how to plant a garlic bulb, was chosen from a highly competitive pool of submissions from across the country and stood out for its innovation, clarity, functionality and overall design quality. Entries were evaluated by a panel of judges, and the students’ work earned high praise for both creativity and execution.

The district extends its congratulations to Joanna and Nessa and a sincere thank you to STEM teacher Ms. Sotsky for her guidance and support throughout the challenge.