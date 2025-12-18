Quantcast
Mineola
Education

Mineola learners collaborate for a holiday snowman project

Mineola High School hosted kindergartners from Hampton Street School on Dec. 11 for the annual holiday snowman project, a favorite activity for learners of all ages.
Provided by Mineola School District

On Dec. 10 and 11, Mineola High School welcomed kindergartners from the district’s Meadow Drive and Hampton Street schools for a special annual activity that brought high school sophomores and juniors together with some of the district’s littlest learners for a festive, hands-on project.

Working side by side in the High School Fab Lab (fabrication laboratory), the students collaborated to design and construct wooden snowmen. Each snowman began as a plain piece of wood –custom-cut to match the height of each kindergartner – before being decorated with colorful seasonal details, including hats, bows, and buttons, along with black finger paint for the eyes, nose, and mouth.

The kindergartners were proud to learn from and work alongside the older students and were thrilled and excited to introduce their new snowman friends to their families.

Younger students learned from high school students.
Students with their snowman projects.
Students of all ages worked together to create holiday items.
High school students made the snowmen the same height as the young students.
Kindergarten students were proud to learn from high schoolers.
Students working together to measure snowman heights.
