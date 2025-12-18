Mineola learners collaborate for a holiday snowman project

Mineola High School hosted kindergartners from Hampton Street School on Dec. 11 for the annual holiday snowman project, a favorite activity for learners of all ages.

On Dec. 10 and 11, Mineola High School welcomed kindergartners from the district’s Meadow Drive and Hampton Street schools for a special annual activity that brought high school sophomores and juniors together with some of the district’s littlest learners for a festive, hands-on project.

Working side by side in the High School Fab Lab (fabrication laboratory), the students collaborated to design and construct wooden snowmen. Each snowman began as a plain piece of wood –custom-cut to match the height of each kindergartner – before being decorated with colorful seasonal details, including hats, bows, and buttons, along with black finger paint for the eyes, nose, and mouth.