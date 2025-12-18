Quantcast
Mineola
Education

Mineola seniors celebrated at Physical Education Awards Dinner

Mineola High School seniors Julianna Plunkett and Amanda Baker were honored at the 2025-2026 Nassau Zone Physical Education Awards Dinner. (L-R): Julianna Plunkett and Amanda Baker.
Provided by Mineola School District

Mineola Public Schools recognized Julianna Plunkett and Amanda Baker as Mineola High School’s honorees at the 2025-2026 Nassau Zone Physical Education Awards Dinner, hosted at the New Hyde Park Inn.

The annual Nassau Zone Awards recognize high school seniors who demonstrate exceptional achievement in physical education, consistently model positive character and contribute meaningfully to their school community. Students selected for this distinction exemplify responsibility, perseverance and a commitment to leading active, healthy lifestyles.

This year’s honorees from Mineola High School stood out for their leadership and the positive influence they bring to their peers and school environment. Their efforts reflect the district’s dedication to fostering well-rounded students who value wellness and personal growth.

The district extends its congratulations to Julianna and Amanda on earning this notable recognition.

