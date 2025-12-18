Mineola seniors celebrated at Physical Education Awards Dinner

Mineola High School seniors Julianna Plunkett and Amanda Baker were honored at the 2025-2026 Nassau Zone Physical Education Awards Dinner. (L-R): Julianna Plunkett and Amanda Baker.

Mineola Public Schools recognized Julianna Plunkett and Amanda Baker as Mineola High School’s honorees at the 2025-2026 Nassau Zone Physical Education Awards Dinner, hosted at the New Hyde Park Inn.

The annual Nassau Zone Awards recognize high school seniors who demonstrate exceptional achievement in physical education, consistently model positive character and contribute meaningfully to their school community. Students selected for this distinction exemplify responsibility, perseverance and a commitment to leading active, healthy lifestyles.