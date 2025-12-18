Resident turns 100

The Parker Jewish Institute celebrated a wonderful milestone on Monday, Dec. 8, when resident Madeline Dileo enjoyed her 100th birthday, surrounded by family and close friends.
Born in Brooklyn in 1925 to an Italian American family, Madeline is one of nine children – three brothers and six sisters. Today, Madeline has 20 nieces and nephews, 39 great-nieces and nephews and 57 great-great nieces and nephews.
Madeline enjoyed a long and rewarding career as a seamstress before retiring. She joined the Parker community in February 2020, taking part in a wide range of therapeutic recreation programs. Embracing Parker’s social activities, including our former dance team, Madeline created long-lasting friendships with residents and patients.
A truly remarkable woman, Madeline is adored by all who know her. She now joins nine other residents in Parker’s exclusive “100 Club,” honoring those who have reached or surpassed a century of life. Parker is grateful to Madeline and her family for entrusting us with her care, and we look forward to celebrating many more joyful birthdays together.