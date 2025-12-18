Resident turns 100

The Parker Jewish Institute celebrated a wonderful milestone on Monday, Dec. 8, when resident Madeline Dileo enjoyed her 100th birthday, surrounded by family and close friends.

Born in Brooklyn in 1925 to an Italian American family, Madeline is one of nine children – three brothers and six sisters. Today, Madeline has 20 nieces and nephews, 39 great-nieces and nephews and 57 great-great nieces and nephews.