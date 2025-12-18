When every second counts: Theodore Roosevelt Elementary staff saves student’s life

At the Dec. 16 Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Francesco Ianni recognized Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School staff for their extraordinary response to a medical emergency that saved the life of kindergarten student Sebastian Melendez.

“When you send your children to our schools, they are surrounded by people who will move mountains to protect them,” Ianni said, as emotional parents and staff members gathered to celebrate Sebastian’s recovery.

The recognition ceremony highlighted what Ianni called a “seamless chain of survival” – the result of training, established protocols, professional instinct and character coming together in a critical moment.

When Sebastian experienced a medical crisis in his kindergarten classroom, Theodore Roosevelt staff mobilized immediately. School nurse Matthew Bansi led the medical response while security guard Tara Cornelius assisted with CPR and cleared pathways for emergency responders.

Kindergarten aide Nancy Maier calmly guided Sebastian’s classmates to another room, and kindergarten aide and district coach Michelle Morris supported the emergency response with her knowledge of AED use. Speech teacher Colbey Strum and special education co-teacher Eileen Pape provided critical assistance as Principal Devra Small coordinated the building-wide response.

Sebastian’s classroom teacher, Megan Castrogiovanni, stayed with him throughout the emergency, and Ianni rode in the ambulance alongside Castrogiovanni to comfort Sebastian during transport to the hospital.

All staff members were called to the stage, where Oyster Bay Town Council Member Vicki Walsh presented citations in recognition of their life-saving efforts.

Walsh, who does not typically enjoy public speaking, shared that she knew she had to attend when she heard about the emergency. She recounted her own experience when her son needed emergency medical care, describing how frightening those moments can be for any parent. Her personal connection to the fear and relief the Melendez family experienced made her gratitude to the Theodore Roosevelt staff all the more profound.

Sebastian attended the meeting with his parents, Karen and Jorge Melendez, who struggled to find words adequate to express their gratitude.

“There are no words to describe how we feel, the gratitude in our hearts, for how all of you on stage handled the situation,” Melendez told the assembled staff and board members.

The family described the overwhelming support they received from the school community in the days following the emergency – daily messages, phone calls, texts and visits to their home.

“A very big thank you to Ianni, who rode in the ambulance along with Ms. Castrogiovanni to comfort Sebastian,” Melendez said. “It was truly a comfort in what was a nightmare for us knowing that he had both of you in the ambulance with him.”

She also credited Ianni with helping her stay calm during the crisis, so that she could speak calmly to Sebastian via WhatsApp while emergency responders worked to stabilize him.

“We are just ecstatic to be part of this community, to live here, to have Sebastian attend school here,” said Melendez. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. There aren’t enough words.”

The evening served as a powerful reminder of what makes Oyster Bay-East Norwich an outstanding district – a place where children not only receive an excellent education but are cared for like family members by professionals who treat every student as their own.