18 New Hyde Park-Garden City Park fourth graders selected for PEAK Festival

Music teacher Joanna Malaszczyk is pictured with the PEAK students from Hillside Grade School and Manor Oaks School.

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District recently had 18 talented fourth-grade students selected to perform in the PEAK (Parents, Educators, and Kids) Festival, hosted by the Nassau Music Educators Association.

This annual event features musical workshops where parents, educators and students come together to create music in a collaborative setting. Throughout the day, participants explore a wide range of musical concepts and skills, guided by an exceptional team of music professionals. The experience culminates in a final student performance that showcases everything they’ve learned. NHP-GCP’s own music teacher Calob Congdon served as the choral clinician, preparing students for the performance at the end of the day.