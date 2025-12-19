18 New Hyde Park-Garden City Park fourth graders selected for PEAK Festival

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District recently had 18 talented fourth-grade students selected to perform in the PEAK (Parents, Educators, and Kids) Festival, hosted by the Nassau Music Educators Association.
This annual event features musical workshops where parents, educators and students come together to create music in a collaborative setting. Throughout the day, participants explore a wide range of musical concepts and skills, guided by an exceptional team of music professionals. The experience culminates in a final student performance that showcases everything they’ve learned. NHP-GCP’s own music teacher Calob Congdon served as the choral clinician, preparing students for the performance at the end of the day.
The fourth graders selected for PEAK are: Reza Ahmed, Claudia Coelho, Eve Frischeisen, Ethan Lizardo and Natasha Stein from Garden City Park School; Anna Bock, Jewel Jacob, Elton Lee and Zaki Syed from Hillside Grade School; Shalom Abraham, Ilena Chen, Sonam Lhewa and Jagdesh Moolsankar from Manor Oaks School; and Alexander Manolatos, Tessa Martin, Thomas Socha, Kiera Tarascio and Lucas Wu from New Hyde Park Road School.
The students were nominated for the honor by their respective music teachers,Joanna Malaszczyk at Hillside Grade and Manor Oaks, and Calob Congdon at Garden City Park and Road.