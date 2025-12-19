Great Neck Public Schools highlights buddy program

Two students in the Baker-Parkville Buddy Program, which offers valuable skills for both the fifth graders and pre-kindergarteners.

The Great Neck Public Schools Board of Education recognized faculty from E.M. Baker and Parkville elementary schools at last week’s board meeting for the success of their Buddy Program, now in its third year.

The Baker-Parkville Buddy Program pairs Baker fifth graders with Parkville pre-kindergarten students for visits throughout the school year. During the sessions, students take part in age-appropriate activities such as reading, writing and games, building connections while strengthening social skills including empathy, kindness and cooperation.