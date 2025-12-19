Great Neck Public Schools highlights buddy program

The Great Neck Public Schools Board of Education recognized faculty from E.M. Baker and Parkville elementary schools at last week’s board meeting for the success of their Buddy Program, now in its third year.
The Baker-Parkville Buddy Program pairs Baker fifth graders with Parkville pre-kindergarten students for visits throughout the school year. During the sessions, students take part in age-appropriate activities such as reading, writing and games, building connections while strengthening social skills including empathy, kindness and cooperation.
The program grew out of the schools’ Shared Decision-Making Committees. Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education Diana Haanraadts praised the collaboration as a strong example of the district’s philosophy in action.
“The Baker-Parkville Buddy Program is a shining example of their philosophy and the philosophy of the Great Neck Public Schools in action,” Haanraadts said.
Baker Interim Principal Heather Sweet-Lazos and Parkville Principal Michelle Bell noted the program has become a highlight for students and staff alike.