John F. Kennedy Elementary School hosts holiday drive for families in need
Students from John F. Kennedy Elementary School collected gifts, food and grocery money donations to support local families during the holidays.
Great Neck Public Schools
Faculty and staff at John F. Kennedy Elementary School carried on a long-standing tradition of giving this holiday season by supporting families in need within the school community.
This year, staff members purchased gifts for children or donated funds toward grocery support, helping brighten the holidays for 37 children in 28 Kennedy School families. Festive gift bags filled with toys and clothing were prepared for each child, while every family also received a large box of nonperishable food items.
Fifth-grade students joined in the effort, lending a helping hand by assembling and packaging the food boxes. Their participation added an extra dose of holiday spirit to the initiative, which reflects the school’s ongoing commitment to kindness, generosity and community.