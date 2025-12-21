Bill O’Reilly Column: The affordability of Levittown

It snowed the other day on Long Island and driveways had to be shoveled. When I was a kid, my friends and I went door-to-door in Levittown offering our services for around six bucks a house. We did well. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

Today, you have to look mighty hard to find that child labor. Instead, guys with plows show up wanting $150 to clear the way. That outrage offers a big advantage to urchins who could charge half. But there are no urchins shoveling snow. They’re all inside playing video games.

It’s a new America and “affordability” is a real problem, no question. The price of homes, insurance, healthcare, and recreational pursuits is all painful.

Democrats believe the cost of living might doom the Republicans in the midterms and that definitely could happen. But the only solution I hear from the Dems is to give stuff away. Bulletin: $38 trillion debt. The country is maxed out on freebies unless you want to bankrupt the Treasury, which, apparently, is fine with the left.

The most important thing to consider in the money debate is expectations. As a kid, I had few. Maybe breakfast and supper. Same thing for most of my contemporaries. In Levittown, we didn’t even know any rich people. Everyone worked, you paid your way, and if you didn’t have the cash, you understood.

Not now. In my affluent town, about 10 miles away from Levittown, teenagers have “debit cards.” They swagger into delis and pizza joints, buying whatever they want. The result is $5 slices and $15 turkey sandwiches. The dopey parents pick up the tabs. The merchants love the kids, no price restraints at all.

But soon these spoiled American youths will be in the marketplace, where earning a good living can be painful. But the urchins have never experienced pain. Where’s my big house?” “Where’s my luxury SUV?”

Affordability. Climbing the economic ladder, I lived well within my means. New York City rents have always been insane, so I decamped in Jersey, a few miles from my job. Flashy car? No. Black Chevy Malibu. It got me there.

St. Barts on vacation? Not close. Fort Lauderdale. Bling? Ridiculous. A simple Celtic cross.

Now, I can afford to navigate the affordability situation. But I understand price-gouging and will not patronize those who do it. A matter of principle.

If Americans believe politicians are going to provide them luxury, they are delusional. Check out Cuba to see how those socialist lies worked out. In NYC, Mamdani is a phony. Wait and see.

Finally, here’s how to deal with an expensive country. Save as much money as possible, buy in big stores like Costco, shop around for insurance, clothing, gifts, and incidentals. Learn how to fix things. Move if you live in San Francisco. There are great communities all over this nation. You don’t have to live in Palm Beach!

Discipline yourself and you’ll find relief in the affordability precinct. I guarantee it. And if it snows, have a shovel ready.