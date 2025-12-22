Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Jericho
Community Events

Officials come together for menorah lighting at MiYaD Chabad in Jericho

By Posted on
The menorah lighting at the MiYaD Chabad concluded Hanukkah for 2025.
The menorah lighting at the MiYaD Chabad concluded Hanukkah for 2025.
Photo provided by Office of County Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker

Oystere Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino (4th from the L.) and Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker (6th from the L.) joined MiYaD Chabad Rabbi Chanan Krivisky, the Jewish faith communities of Plainview, Syosset and Jericho, and the greater community at Captain Omer Neutra Memorial Park in Plainview on the last night of Hanukkah – Sunday, Dec. 21 – for a celebratory lighting of the community menorah.

About the Author

More Jericho News

More from our Sister Sites