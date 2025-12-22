Officials come together for menorah lighting at MiYaD Chabad in Jericho

Oystere Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino (4th from the L.) and Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker (6th from the L.) joined MiYaD Chabad Rabbi Chanan Krivisky, the Jewish faith communities of Plainview, Syosset and Jericho, and the greater community at Captain Omer Neutra Memorial Park in Plainview on the last night of Hanukkah – Sunday, Dec. 21 – for a celebratory lighting of the community menorah.