Student-musicians spread holiday cheer at Floral Park-Bellerose School’s winter concerts

Floral Park-Bellerose School’s band, chorus and orchestra students brought the holiday spirit to life during their winter concert performances on Dec. 16, delighting

audiences with a festive mix of seasonal favorites.

The concert opened with the fourth-grade cadet orchestra, directed by orchestra teacher Michael Caprino, performing the lively selections “5th Avenue Rock” and “Winter

Mix.”

Next, the third-grade chorus filled the risers under the direction of music teacher Luke Randazzo, charming the audience with “Hot Chocolate,” “Winter Canon” and “A Frosty Winter Holiday.”

Continuing the program, the fifth and sixth grade advanced orchestra, led by orchestra teacher David Elyaho presented “Icicles,” and “Rock of Ages,” which was arranged by Caprino and Elyaho themselves, and the classic “Jingle Bell Rock.”

The fifth-grade concert band then showcased their musical skills under the direction of band teacher Simon MacVicar, performing “A Winter Morning,” “The Fire’s Fury,” and fan-favorite “Star Wars (Main Theme).”

Led by Mr. Randazzo, vocalists from the fourth, fifth, and sixth grades joined together for a choral performance of “Winter Bells,” “Somewhere in My Memory” from the

film “Home Alone,” and the festive “Candy Cane Lane,” celebrating the joys of the holiday season.

The concert concluded with a powerful performance by the sixth-grade wind ensemble, led by Mr. MacVicar, who closed the event with “Holiday Wish,” “Colliding

Visions” and “Wrath of the Mechanical Monster.”

Following weeks of preparation, the students took to the stage with confidence, performing for classmates, friends and family members across the two concerts.