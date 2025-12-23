Hicksville High School Helping Hands Club spreads holiday cheer at Breakfast with Santa event

Hicksville High School’s Helping Hands Club recently volunteered at The Children’s Center’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 13. The Children’s Center, located in Commack, is part of the United Cerebral Palsy of Long Island.

Eleven Hicksville students, along with teachers and co-advisors Joseph Romano and Arthur Mediate, dedicated their Saturday morning to the festive event that brought joy to many. They served food, coordinated arts and crafts activities, interacted with attendees and family members, and assisted with event clean-up. This was the second year club members volunteered their time to help make the event a success.