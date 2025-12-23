Hicksville veteran celebrates turning 100

The Family & Children’s Association organized a special early 100th birthday celebration honoring their client, Hicksville resident Edward Born, who served as a member of the U.S. Army during World War II.

Born’s birthday celebration took place at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 23, just four days before his 100th birthday. A drive-by parade from the local police and fire departments and veterans from the local American Legion participated in the celebration.

“It’s unbelievable; I can’t describe it,” Born said. “We have a great family, and I just enjoy them all the time. They are all very helpful and I think without them I couldn’t have made it to 100 years old.”

Born also received a citation from the Nassau County Office for the Aging during the festivities.

Born’s journey began in 1944 when he enlisted in the Army as soon as he became eligible to serve and was deployed to Germany during World War II. He earned the Purple Heart and Bronze Star after pulling a fellow soldier to safety during a bombing attack.

Following the war, he remained in Germany to help restore order before returning home, where he met and married his wife, Nancy, in November 1947.

The couple settled in Hicksville in 1950, raised two sons, and eventually celebrated a family that grew to include six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Despite wartime injuries that prevented him from continuing his career as a mechanic and machinist, Born used his technical training to secure work at Fairchild Industries before eventually becoming a contracts negotiator at Grumman, where he remained until his retirement in 1990.

“He deserves it. He’s a good guy,” said Donald Born, Ed’s older son. “This family is a very happy family, very close-knit. Everyone is doing well as far as their marriages and doing well in their jobs and school, and it all came from them, and we all learned how to enjoy life from them.”