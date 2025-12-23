Island Trees schools celebrate their way through the fall

Teachers in the Island Trees School District spent the fall semester blending instruction with community service, reinforcing the role educators play both inside and outside the classroom, according to the United Teachers of Island Trees.

At J. Fred Sparke Elementary School, the season focused on learning, professional growth and giving back. October featured a sock drive benefiting families in need, along with Halloween activities that included a schoolwide parade, pumpkin patch, story walk and classroom celebrations.

As the school transitioned into November, Sparke teachers continued professional development efforts, preparing for upcoming English Language Arts training while implementing a new social studies curriculum and the updated Lion’s Quest program. Educators also explored enhancements to enVision Math through the enVision+ platform, with several teachers attending a joint conference alongside colleagues from Michael F. Stokes Elementary School and the middle school.

Strengthening partnerships with families remained a priority. Members of the Sparke Reading Staff presented at a November PTA meeting, with an additional presentation planned for January. Community service initiatives included a toy drive and Turkey Trot collection supporting the John Theissen Children’s Foundation, as well as staff participation in the SEPTA Food Drive for Pete’s Pantry.

At Michael F. Stokes Elementary School, hands-on learning and student engagement defined the fall. Second graders focused on building math fluency through multiple strategies for two-digit addition and subtraction, while exploring communities, landforms and bodies of water in social studies. Science lessons emphasized Earth’s changing landscape through experiments, complemented by a field trip to Elija Farm.

Third graders attended a live performance of Schoolhouse Rock at the Bellmore Theater and continued developing multiplication skills while preparing for a biography unit. Fourth graders combined creativity and character education through projects such as the “Balloons Over Stokes” parade, inspired by Balloons Over Broadway, and World Kindness Day initiatives that included decorating positive-message sleeves distributed at a local Starbucks.

Service learning was a central focus. Mrs. Brody’s class collected 258 pounds of Halloween candy through Operation Sweet Tooth, benefiting military members, Ronald McDonald House families and food banks. Additional classes donated to Pete’s Pantry. The Terrific Kids Award continued to recognize students for kindness and strong character.

ENL programs at both schools emphasized collaboration and inclusion. The annual ENL Family Fall Festival featured games, pumpkin decorating and food prepared by Island Trees High School culinary students. Stokes also welcomed biliteracy seniors from the high school to mentor ENL students, marking the fourth year of the partnership. ENL students from Sparke and Stokes collaborated on shared activities, including reading and crafts.

Through instruction, service and collaboration, Island Trees educators continued supporting student growth and strengthening school-community connections throughout the fall semester.