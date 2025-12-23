John Lewis Childs School gives back this holiday season by collecting donations for those in need

John Lewis Childs School’s Student Council members and Advisers Marianna Antonakis and Christina Saunders are pictured with members of the NYPD on Dec. 19.

Every December, John Lewis Childs School embraces the spirit of the season by giving back to the community and helping those in need through its annual toy drive and mitten collection.

The student council, under the guidance of advisers Marianna Antonakis and Christina Saunders, organized the yearly toy drive for the Hance Family Foundation. Students and staff were invited to contribute new, unopened toys during the two-week drive.