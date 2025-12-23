Locust Valley student-musicians serenade community with winter concerts

Choruses, bands and orchestras from Locust Valley Middle School and High School showcased their abilities and growth as musicians and vocalists at the winter
concerts from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11.
Students who picked up a new instrument for the first time in September, as well as seasoned student-musicians, showed their continued growth, mastering new
selections over the past few months. The winter performances celebrated the excitement of the holiday season and brought smiles to the faces of many community members.
The music department continues to grow as a whole, with dedicated efforts from students and staff alike being highlighted with accolades such as 2025 being the seventh consecutive year the district earned the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants.