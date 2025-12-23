Quantcast
Locust Valley
Community Events

Locust Valley student-musicians serenade community with winter concerts

Khadin Hazratalie played the xylophone in the Locust Valley Middle School sixth grade concert.
Photo provided by the Locust Valley School District

Choruses, bands and orchestras from Locust Valley Middle School and High School showcased their abilities and growth as musicians and vocalists at the winter
concerts from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11.

Students who picked up a new instrument for the first time in September, as well as seasoned student-musicians, showed their continued growth, mastering new
selections over the past few months. The winter performances celebrated the excitement of the holiday season and brought smiles to the faces of many community members.

The music department continues to grow as a whole, with dedicated efforts from students and staff alike being highlighted with accolades such as 2025 being the seventh consecutive year the district earned the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants.

Locust Valley Middle School student Jack Kelly accompanied the eighth grade chorus on the piano.
Locust Valley Middle School student Jack Kelly accompanied the eighth-grade chorus on the piano. Photo provided by the Locust Valley School District
High schoolers Kenzy Goldberger, Izabella Sammut and Marchesa Pleffner (L. to R.) reveled in performing as part of the chorus.
High schoolers Kenzy Goldberger, Izabella Sammut and Marchesa Pleffner (L. to R.) reveled in performing as part of the chorus. Photo provided by the Locust Valley School District
Locust Valley High School jazz musicians Luca Mannarino (left) and BradleyEhni (right) serenaded the audience at the winter concert.
Locust Valley High School jazz musicians Luca Mannarino (L.) and Bradley Ehni (R.) serenaded the audience at the winter concert. Photo provided by the Locust Valley School District

