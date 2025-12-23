Locust Valley student-musicians serenade community with winter concerts

Choruses, bands and orchestras from Locust Valley Middle School and High School showcased their abilities and growth as musicians and vocalists at the winter

concerts from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11.

Students who picked up a new instrument for the first time in September, as well as seasoned student-musicians, showed their continued growth, mastering new

selections over the past few months. The winter performances celebrated the excitement of the holiday season and brought smiles to the faces of many community members.