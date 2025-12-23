Mill Pond Acres marks 18th annual holiday toy drive

Richard Law (L.) and Jim Stipp (R.) delivered two full bins of toy donations to Cohen Children Medical Center.

The Mill Pond Acres community marked its 18th annual holiday toy drive this year, collecting toys and gift cards for Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Manhasset contributed to the effort by assisting with the design and production of toy drive flyers, while Plandome Country Club also participated. Organizers said the support from both organizations helped ensure the drive’s success.