Mill Pond Acres marks 18th annual holiday toy drive

The Mill Pond Acres community marked its 18th annual holiday toy drive this year, collecting toys and gift cards for Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Manhasset contributed to the effort by assisting with the design and production of toy drive flyers, while Plandome Country Club also participated. Organizers said the support from both organizations helped ensure the drive’s success.
Donations included enough toys to fill two hospital bins, along with more than $800 in gift cards. Hospital officials said the gift cards allow staff to purchase toys based on patients’ needs.
Mill Pond Acres residents Jim Stipp and Richard Law delivered the donations to the hospital.
Community leaders thanked residents and participating organizations for their contributions, noting the drive helps brighten the holidays for children receiving care at the medical center.