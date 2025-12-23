Family of Omer Neutra thanks Oyster Bay Town Board

Plainview residents Ronen and Orna Neutra, the parents of Captain Omer Neutra, attended a recent meeting of the Oyster Bay Town Board to thank Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the board for their unwavering love and support of the State of Israel, the hostages and humanity.

Neutra was a tank commander with the Israeli Defense Forces when kidnapped and killed in the attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. As a token of appreciation to the town, the family presented a piece of artwork to the Board, which was created by an Israeli Navy SEAL and artist.