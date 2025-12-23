Sid Jacobson JCC closes out Hanukkah with celebration

Sid Jacobson JCC closed out Chanukah on Sunday with a Community Hanukkah Celebration that brought together families from across the region for an afternoon of tradition, music and shared joy.

The event, held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills, coincided with the final night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish holiday that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem and the miracle in which a small amount of oil burned for eight days.