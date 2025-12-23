Sid Jacobson JCC closes out Hanukkah with celebration

Sid Jacobson JCC closed out Chanukah on Sunday with a Community Hanukkah Celebration that brought together families from across the region for an afternoon of tradition, music and shared joy.
The event, held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills, coincided with the final night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish holiday that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem and the miracle in which a small amount of oil burned for eight days.
The holiday is traditionally marked by lighting a menorah, sharing festive foods and spending time with family and community.
Children and families participated in hands-on activities, enjoyed music, sufganiyot and Chanukah gelt, and gathered for a communal candle lighting. The celebration was open to the entire community and welcomed families of all backgrounds.
“Our Community Chanukah Celebration was pure joy, as Israeli and American families came together to light candles, dance, share delicious food, and enjoy a special chocolate gelt surprise from the Roslyn Fire Department,” said Lauren Chizner, director of Jewish Life and Learning at Sid Jacobson JCC. “It was a beautiful reminder of the power of coming together to bring light and hope as one community.”
Organizers said the annual event reflects the JCC’s commitment to fostering connection and shared experiences through Jewish tradition and cultural programming.