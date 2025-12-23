Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Syosset
Politics

Nassau County legislators honor Syosset High School Girls’ Varsity Tennis team for state title

The Syosset High School Girls' Varsity Tennis team was honored by state legislators.
The Syosset High School Girls’ Varsity Tennis team was honored by state legislators.
Photo by Peter M. Budraitis

Prior to the start of the Wednesday, Dec. 17 meeting of the full Nassau County Legislature, Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview)
and County Legislator Samantha Goetz (R – Oyster Bay) led their colleagues in a special presentation honoring the Syosset High School girls’ tennis team.

This season, the young athletes made history by capturing Syosset’s first-ever NYSPHSAA Large Schools Girls Tennis Championship, prevailing in a rematch with last year’s winners, Horace Greeley. The victory caps off an amazing run for Syosset girls’ tennis in which they have captured three straight Long Island championships – and four of the last five County titles.

“This team has set a standard to be proud of – not just for the athletes that play now, but for generations to come,” Drucker said. “Achieving this level of success takes more than just talent – it takes a commitment and a dedication to excellence, which requires a relentless effort at practicing, learning, listening, focusing and a level of trust in each other in conjunction with the superb coaching and instruction they have received. I congratulate coach Shai Fisher, his assistant coaches, trainers and staff, but most importantly, these amazing athletes!”

“All the girls make me look like a genius – I just didn’t mess it up,” coach Fischer quipped to the Legislature before adding, “The winning is phenomenal, but the one thing that stands out to me – the relationships that you form with each other, that you will carry on for the rest of your life. More importantly than winning, that is what you’ll remember.”

About the Author

More Syosset News

More from our Sister Sites