Nassau County legislators honor Syosset High School Girls’ Varsity Tennis team for state title

Prior to the start of the Wednesday, Dec. 17 meeting of the full Nassau County Legislature, Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview)

and County Legislator Samantha Goetz (R – Oyster Bay) led their colleagues in a special presentation honoring the Syosset High School girls’ tennis team.

This season, the young athletes made history by capturing Syosset’s first-ever NYSPHSAA Large Schools Girls Tennis Championship, prevailing in a rematch with last year’s winners, Horace Greeley. The victory caps off an amazing run for Syosset girls’ tennis in which they have captured three straight Long Island championships – and four of the last five County titles.