A tasty tradition with teamwork in Wantagh

There was family, confections and smiles at Mandalay Elementary School in the Wantagh School District and kindergartners enjoyed their annual gingerbread house celebration. The long-standing holiday tradition took place on Dec. 22, just in time for students to bring home an extra decoration before the break.

Each kindergartner welcomed one special guest, who included parents and grandparents. Using small milk cartons, students coated the outside with frosting before using the bounty of snacks to decorate. There were pretzels, marshmallows, gumdrops and numerous other candy choices.