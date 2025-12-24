Glen Head students earn national honors in math contest

Twelve students from Glen Head School earned national recognition this year in the Noetic Learning Math Contest, a nationwide competition that drew more than 33,000 elementary and middle school participants.
Two Glen Head students placed in the top 10% of competitors nationwide, an honor achieved by about 3,000 students. Fourth-grader Greg Wen and fifth-grader William Lim earned the title of Team Winner and received National Honor Roll medals.
The Noetic Learning Math Contest is one of the leading math competitions in the United States for elementary and middle school students. The contest is designed to spark students’ interest in mathematics, strengthen problem-solving skills and provide an opportunity for young mathematicians to compete on a national level. Participants independently solved 20 creative math problems that required the application of mathematical concepts and critical thinking.
Ten additional Glen Head students earned honorable mention recognition for scoring in the top 50% of participants nationwide, an honor received by fewer than one-third of competitors.
Fifth-grade honorable mention recipients were Alexander Nkrumah, Elisha Park, Hridik Sehgal, Gordon Wang, Kunce Xiu and Adelina Yang. Fourth-grade recipients were Alexander Ilyabayev, Theodore Paradiso, Kiran Ramsingh and Olivia Yu.
The Glen Head students will be featured on the Noetic Learning Math Contest website, with the honor board scheduled to be posted Dec. 18, 2025.