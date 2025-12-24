Glen Head students earn national honors in math contest

Glen Head School students received national honors for their work in competed in the Noetic Learning Math Contest.

Twelve students from Glen Head School earned national recognition this year in the Noetic Learning Math Contest, a nationwide competition that drew more than 33,000 elementary and middle school participants.

Two Glen Head students placed in the top 10% of competitors nationwide, an honor achieved by about 3,000 students. Fourth-grader Greg Wen and fifth-grader William Lim earned the title of Team Winner and received National Honor Roll medals.