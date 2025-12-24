John Lewis Childs School’s winter concerts bring music and cheer to the school community

John Lewis Childs School’s band, chorus and orchestra students filled the auditorium with holiday cheer during their Winter Concerts on Dec. 17 and 18, treating the

audiences to a lively program of seasonal music.

The concert opened with performances by the fourth, fifth- and sixth-grade concert band, led by band teacher Brett Vasquez. The group performed “Snow Day,” “Jingle Bells!

Samba Bells!” and “Journey on the Yukon Express.”

The spotlight then shifted to the third and fourth grade chorus, under the direction of music teacher Chelsea Stern, who entertained the crowd with “Hot Chocolate,” “Hanukkah Shalom” and “Corky the Porky Reindeer.”

Adding a jazzy flair to the program, the stage band Snazzy Jazzies took the stage to perform “Sugar Plum Swing” and “Who Let the Elves Out?” featuring Vasquez on

electric bass guitar.

Under the leadership of orchestra teacher Michael Caprino, the fourth-grade cadet orchestra followed with performances of “5th Avenue Rock” and a winter mix, arranged by Caprino himself

Choral music returned as the fifth and sixth grade chorus filled the risers, singing “Nun, Gimel, Hei, Shin (A Dreidel Song),” “Carry the Light,” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The concert concluded with the fifth and sixth grade advanced orchestra, under the direction of orchestra teacher David Elyaho, who brought the event to a festive close with “Icicles,” “Rock of Ages” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

After weeks of rehearsals, the students stepped onto the stage with confidence, showcasing their talents for classmates, friends and family during the three concert

performances.