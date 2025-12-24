Port Washington Adult Activities Center receives $50,000 grant for senior programs

The Port Washington Adult Activities Center has received a $50,000 grant from the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation to expand services and programs for seniors in 2026.

The funding will expand the Center’s nutrition program, special events, cultural outings and recreational and educational offerings.

For 15 over years, the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation has been a steadfast philanthropic leader in Port Washington, supporting organizations that strengthen the community. Its continued partnership with the Port Washington Adult Activities Center has helped make trips, meals and classes more affordable and accessible for local seniors.

In 2026, the Foundation’s gift will support upgraded monthly holiday and seasonal luncheons, offset food and supply costs to help keep daily lunches affordable, and fund needed kitchen equipment. It will also help underwrite transportation for day trips, add new exercise, art and game classes, purchase an interactive gaming system and defray the cost of theater outings for members. An updated, user-friendly website is also planned to enable members to view programs and register or pay online.

“The Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation’s extraordinary generosity continues to directly improve the lives of our members,” said Debbie Greco Cohen, Executive Director of the Port Washington Adult Activities Center. “This $50,000 gift allows us to offer more nutritious meals, more meaningful programs and more opportunities for connection for seniors in our community.”

The Port Washington Adult Activities Center extends its deepest thanks to the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation for its ongoing commitment to Port Washington’s older adults.

About the Port Washington Adult Activities Center

Established in 1961 as the Port Washington Senior Center, the Port Washington Adult Activities Center has long been dedicated to enriching the lives of independent older adults. The Center offers nutritious meals, educational and fitness classes, cultural outings, and social activities that promote health, connection, and lifelong learning. For more than six decades, it has served as a trusted community resource where adults can stay active, engaged, and supported in leading fulfilling, independent lives.

About the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation

The Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation is a leading philanthropic organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Port Washington and neighboring communities. The Foundation supports local nonprofits and programs that strengthen community well-being through health, education, social services, and recreation. Guided by a deep commitment to giving back, the Foundation has helped build a stronger, more vibrant Port Washington for more than 15 years.