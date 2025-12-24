Puzzles Education Center receives new tenant, new sign award from Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District

Sofia Kokkoris-Christakis, owner of Puzzles, accepts grant awards for new tenant and new sign from Port Washington BID Board members, Michael Tretola, Council Member Mariann Dalimonte, and Bill Haagenson.

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District has awarded Puzzles Education Center both the New Tenant Award and the New Sign Award, recognizing the center’s commitment to creating an inclusive learning environment in the Port Washington business district.

Puzzles recently opened its second location, in Port Washington, expanding from its original site in Astoria. The education center offers a range of programs designed to support students of all ages and abilities, with a focus on individualized instruction in a supportive setting.