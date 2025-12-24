Puzzles Education Center receives new tenant, new sign award from Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District has awarded Puzzles Education Center both the New Tenant Award and the New Sign Award, recognizing the center’s commitment to creating an inclusive learning environment in the Port Washington business district.
Puzzles recently opened its second location, in Port Washington, expanding from its original site in Astoria. The education center offers a range of programs designed to support students of all ages and abilities, with a focus on individualized instruction in a supportive setting.
“We are thrilled and honored to receive these awards from the Greater Port Washington BID,” said Sofia Kokkoris-Christakis, owner of Puzzles. “As a special education teacher, my goal has always been to create spaces to celebrate people for who they are. Here at Puzzles, we welcome kids of all abilities and meet them at their level with the proper support.”
The Greater Port Washington BID is committed to supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth in the community. By awarding these grants, the BID recognizes Puzzles’ significant contributions to the vibrant and diverse business landscape of Port Washington.
“Congratulations to Puzzles on receiving these well-deserved awards,” said Michael Tretola, a board member of the Greater Port Washington BID. “Puzzles is a valuable addition to our community, and we are excited to see the positive impact they will have on local families and the educational landscape.”
For more information about Puzzles and the services they offer, please visit their website at www.puzzlesinclusiveed.org/port-washington. To learn more about the Greater Port Washington BID’s grant program, please visit www.portwashingtonbid.org/grants.