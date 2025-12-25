Mineola second graders explore cognitive flexibility through Lego learning

Meadow Drive second graders are engaging in a hands-on, Lego-based learning series designed to strengthen problem-solving, critical thinking and cognitive flexibility.

For second graders at Mineola’s Meadow Drive School, learning comes to life through Lego! Learners are engaging in a hands-on, Lego-based series designed to strengthen problem-solving, critical thinking and cognitive flexibility – all while having fun.

This program was developed by Meadow Drive library media specialist Jennifer Levi.