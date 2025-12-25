Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Mineola
Education

Mineola second graders explore cognitive flexibility through Lego learning

Meadow Drive second graders are engaging in a hands-on, Lego-based learning series designed to strengthen problem-solving, critical thinking and cognitive flexibility.
Meadow Drive second graders are engaging in a hands-on, Lego-based learning series designed to strengthen problem-solving, critical thinking and cognitive flexibility.
Provided by Mineola School District

For second graders at Mineola’s Meadow Drive School, learning comes to life through Lego! Learners are engaging in a hands-on, Lego-based series designed to strengthen problem-solving, critical thinking and cognitive flexibility – all while having fun.

This program was developed by Meadow Drive library media specialist Jennifer Levi. 

Week 1: Learners began by building models directly from Lego box cards, honing their spatial reasoning and ability to follow step-by-step instructions. 

Week 2: They advanced to creating Lego train tracks with colored tiles, where each color represented a specific action or instruction. This activity reinforced pattern recognition, sequencing and teamwork. 

Week 3: The program integrated a Lego app that adds a new layer of challenge. The app changes the meaning of colored tiles depending on the activity – red might represent an emotion, a musical sound, a number of spaces or a location in a community. 

By adapting to these shifting rules, learners are developing cognitive flexibility and creative problem-solving skills. Teachers and teacher assistants facilitate the activities in small groups, providing guidance and pausing at key moments to encourage reflection and discussion. 

This Lego-based approach combines play, technology and critical thinking to create an engaging and educational experience, helping students build skills they will use in all areas of learning.

 

Students learned through Legos.
Students learned through Legos. Provided by Mineola School District
Students collaborate during new lesson.
Students collaborate during new lesson. Provided by Mineola School District
Second graders practice cognitive flexibility in school.
Second graders practice cognitive flexibility in school. Provided by Mineola School District

About the Author

More Mineola News

More from our Sister Sites