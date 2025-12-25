New Hyde Park Memorial High School names valedictorian and salutatorian of the Class of 2026

New Hyde Park Memorial High School has announced that Hima Binu and Darsh Mirchandani are the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the Class of 2026.

Binu is an empathetic and driven leader who consistently strives for excellence. Her strong academic performance, highlighted by high scores on multiple Advanced Placement exams, has earned her recognition as an AP Scholar with Distinction.

She is an active member of several honor societies, including the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Rho Kappa, the English Honor Society and the Science Honor Society. Her leadership is evident in her role as treasurer for the Class of 2026, as well as her involvement in Model United Nations, where she serves as both a mentor and secretary.

A talented delegate, she has been recognized with both the Best Delegate Award and the Honorable Delegate Award at SIDMUN, the district’s annual Model UN conference. Additionally, she participates in the Spanish Club and the International Culture Club, demonstrating her commitment to cultural engagement.

In her community, she actively serves as a member of the New Hyde Park Junior Fire Department and as a volunteer at North Shore University Hospital and New Hyde Park Village Hall.

She assists younger children in developing their reading and mathematical skills as an instructor at Kumon.

“Hima is a great student. When talking with her teachers, they talk about how seriously she takes her studies and how she wants to do well. She is empathetic and kind, and willing to help others,” principal Rosemary DeGennaro said.

Mirchandani is a student of exceptional intellect, leadership and character. He consistently pursues the most rigorous academic coursework and has earned recognition as an AP Scholar with Distinction and a National Merit Semifinalist.

Committed to intellectual growth beyond the classroom, he has further challenged himself through enrichment programs such as the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, NYU’s Summer Math Program and the Stony Brook University STEM Education Program.

A highly engaged leader within the school community, Mirchandani holds numerous leadership positions, including co-president of the Student Council, editor-in-chief of The Chariot, president and drum major of the Pep Band, co-president of the International Culture Club, treasurer of Model UN, vice president of the Spanish Club and vice president of Science Olympiad.

He is also an accomplished trombonist and a dedicated member of the district’s swimming and diving team. His excellence in Model UN has earned him several prestigious honors, including Best Delegate at the Yale Model UN Conference and the Outstanding Delegate Award at the Marymount Model UN Conference.

Beyond school, Mirchandani is a committed community volunteer with the New Hyde Park Fire Department, where he previously served as junior captain and was part of the team recognized with the FASNY Youth Group of the Year Award. He currently continues his service as an EMS Rescue Squad Trainee.

His commitment to leadership and making a positive impact in the community earned him a state Senate Youth Leadership and Service Award.

“Darsh is an excellent student, but he is also very involved in the community of New Hyde Park. He’s here early in the morning, late at night; he encourages students to get involved and he has been the voice of the students,” DeGennaro said.