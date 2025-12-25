Ra hosts annual drive, delivers truckload of toys

State Assembly Member Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) shared the success of his annual toy drive. With the generosity of local schools and libraries, a 20-foot U‑Haul truck was packed with donations and delivered to the John Theissen Children’s Foundation and NYU Langone Hospital.
“I’m proud of our community for always showing up for one another,” said Ra. “The holiday season is when children need to feel most cared for and loved, and once again, we’ve helped make that possible. It’s rewarding to see the generosity that surrounds this effort year after year.”
“Thank you to everyone who donated this year, to the schools and libraries for collecting all the donations, and of course, to all the volunteers who again made this effort the success it was. Once again, we packed a 20‑foot U‑Haul full of toys—what an achievement!” Ra concluded.
The following schools and libraries participated in the 2025 Holiday Toy Drive: John Street School, Washington Street School, New Hyde Park Road School, Manor Oaks Elementary School, Jackson Avenue School, Mineola Middle School, Meadow Drive School, Cherry Lane School, Rushmore Avenue School, Franklin Square Public Library, West Hempstead Public Library, Hillside Public Library, Garden City Library and Williston Park Public Library.
Ra represents the 19th District, which consists of Nassau County, including parts of the towns of Hempstead and North Hempstead.