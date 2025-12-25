Ra hosts annual drive, delivers truckload of toys

Mr. Malinowski and Mrs. Gambino (left back row), along with their Kindergarteners and Franklin Square Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jared Bloom, Assemblyman Ra and Washington Street principal Mr. John Stella.

State Assembly Member Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) shared the success of his annual toy drive. With the generosity of local schools and libraries, a 20-foot U‑Haul truck was packed with donations and delivered to the John Theissen Children’s Foundation and NYU Langone Hospital.

“I’m proud of our community for always showing up for one another,” said Ra. “The holiday season is when children need to feel most cared for and loved, and once again, we’ve helped make that possible. It’s rewarding to see the generosity that surrounds this effort year after year.”