Festive reading at Munsey Park

Special guests came to Munsey Park Elementary to read books with winter and holiday themes.

Munsey Park fourth-grade classrooms were filled with seasonal cheer throughout December as students welcomed a lineup of guest readers for special visits. Each reader shared holiday- and winter-themed stories, delighting students and bringing a festive spirit to the classroom.

The guests’ enthusiasm for books sparked lively conversations about favorite stories, holiday traditions and the simple joy of reading together. The visits added an extra dose of excitement to the school day and helped make December a memorable month for Munsey Park’s fourth graders.