Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Manhasset

Festive reading at Munsey Park

604300297_1404251565044757_2292202528464906259_n
Special guests came to Munsey Park Elementary to read books with winter and holiday themes.
Manhasset Public Schools

Munsey Park fourth-grade classrooms were filled with seasonal cheer throughout December as students welcomed a lineup of guest readers for special visits. Each reader shared holiday- and winter-themed stories, delighting students and bringing a festive spirit to the classroom.

The guests’ enthusiasm for books sparked lively conversations about favorite stories, holiday traditions and the simple joy of reading together. The visits added an extra dose of excitement to the school day and helped make December a memorable month for Munsey Park’s fourth graders.

605123123 1404251365044777 6078137083992667071 n e1766770949905
Guests came throughout December to share their favorite books with Munsey Park students.Manhasset Public Schools

About the Author

More Manhasset News

More from our Sister Sites