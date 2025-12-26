Quantcast
JFK Elementary rings in the season with 60th holiday breakfast tradition

Teachers, faculty and staff of the present and past gathered once at JFK Elementary School for the 60th annual holiday breakfast.
JFK Elementary School marked the season with its 60th annual holiday breakfast, welcoming current and former faculty, board of education trustees, district administrators and special guests. The longtime tradition offers staff a chance to head into winter recess with gratitude and good cheer.

Several retirees attended, reconnecting with former colleagues and swapping stories from their years at the school. Guests were greeted with festive music performed by North High School instrumentalists — all JFK alumni — joined by North High School band director Mr. Fuschetto, a former JFK teacher.

Now in its sixth decade, the event is organized by the school’s Sunshine Committee and Holiday Breakfast Committee.

North High School students who had also attended the elementary school performed at the breakfast.Great Neck Public Schools
JFK and greater Great Neck Public Schools staff celebrated the holidays and each other at the breakfast.Great Neck Public Schools

