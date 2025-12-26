Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Port Washington
Community Events

Port Washington Chamber of Commerce to hosts 19th Annual SOUPer Bowl

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual SOUPer Bowl.
The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual SOUPer Bowl.
Photo provided by Port Washington Chamber of Commerce

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 19th annual SOUPer BOWL to help residents chase away the winter blues while supporting local families in need.

The event, set for Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church at 100 Fairway Drive, invites attendees to sample soups donated by area restaurants and vote for their favorites. Participants will determine the winner of the “People’s Choice Award,” while children under 12 can select the “Kids’ Choice Award.”

SOUPer Bowl servers from the 18th annual competition.
SOUPer Bowl servers from the 18th annual competition. Photo provided by Port Washington Chamber of Commerce

Attendees will receive two ounces of soup from each restaurant, bread and crackers, and a ballot to vote after careful deliberation.

Families are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which the chamber will donate to local families facing food insecurity.

Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 6, payable at the door. No advance tickets are required.

The 2026 SOUPer BOWL promises a combination of community fun, culinary delights, and charitable giving.

For more information, visit www.pwcoc.org, or open the Try Port First app and go to “events.”

About the Author

More Port Washington News

More from our Sister Sites