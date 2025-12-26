Port Washington Chamber of Commerce to hosts 19th Annual SOUPer Bowl

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual SOUPer Bowl.

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 19th annual SOUPer BOWL to help residents chase away the winter blues while supporting local families in need.

The event, set for Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church at 100 Fairway Drive, invites attendees to sample soups donated by area restaurants and vote for their favorites. Participants will determine the winner of the “People’s Choice Award,” while children under 12 can select the “Kids’ Choice Award.”